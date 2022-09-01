Senior Full-Stack Rails Developer at Glucode

You’ll be joining our in-house product development team to ideate and iterate on product ideas that will drive the next chapter of our business. You will be working on 1-2 product MVPs on a rotational basis, which will involve backend and frontend development, QA and DevOps.

CORE TECH STACK

Backend:Ruby on Rails

Database:PostgreSQL

Frontend:TailwindCSS / Hotwire

Testing:RSpec

CI:Github Actions

Hosting:AWS/Heroku

RESPONSIBILITIES

Experience with building Rails apps

A passion for building products that people love

Experience with TailwindCSS / Webpacker / Import Maps

You write testable code

You know and master your tools

You exercise critical thinking and can systematically design solutions and debug problems

You have a good grasp of information security

Good verbal and written English

You love to improve the quality of the codebase through refactoring and introducing unit and UI automation testing

Mentor and help grow lesser experienced developers

Drive and grow the engineering team through engagement and input on initiatives and events

Lead teams technically and be seen as an expert on the platform

REMUNERATION OVERVIEW

Remuneration: Salary up to R90k based on experience and previous leadership/managerial experience.

BENEFITS OVERVIEW

Below is an overview on our benefits:

Group Scheme Benefits (Details on Company Contributions)

Medical Aid: Glucode will contribute 2% of your base salary towards your monthly medical aid, should you select to join the Group Medical Scheme.

Group Life Scheme: You will be added to the Group Life Scheme after being employed with Glucode for 3 (three) months. This covers life cover, funeral cover, chronic illness and severe disability. Benefit cover is calculated using your base salary and is provided by the Company.

Other Benefits

Fitness Watch: To encourage employees to take care of their health and fitness, eligibility for the fitness watch benefit is after completing 36 months (3 years) service.

Home Office Allowance: Every 3 (three) years, you will receive an allowance of R 5 000.00 to spend on your remote working setup to assist with setting up a comfortable and productive working environment. New joiners will receive this benefit after being in Glucode’s employment for 3 (three) months.

Cellphone/Data Allowance: After working for Glucode for 3 (three) months, you are eligible for the data/cellphone allowance up to a maximum of [URL Removed] per month.

Personal Device Insurance: Your personal mobile device can be added to Glucode’s insurance at no cost to you. It’s not compulsory but an added benefit is offered.

Rewards Overview

First Bonus – If the Company did not make a loss during the previous FY, a bonus equivalent to 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid with the November pay run.

Second Bonus – If the Company met its profit targets for the previous FY, an additional bonus equivalent of 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid out as per the following schedule:

January – 25%

May – 75%

Who we are as a Company, including our benefits, rewards, recognition, this is all detailed in our handbook which can be accessed here: (https://handbook.glucode.com)

For additional information visit our website (www.glucode.com) and follow our LinkedIn page.

Desired Skills:

Rails apps

PostgreSQL

TailwindCSS

Hotwire

RSpec

Github Actions

AWS/Heroku

About The Employer:

Glucode is a software design and engineering team that solves meaningful problems to create apps that people love. We’ve been around since 2009 and we were responsible for building the very first iOS apps in Africa, shortly after the initial public release of the first iOS SDK. We’ve since partnered with start-ups and enterprises alike to deliver apps, both small and big that have stood the test of time.

We specialise in building memorable native mobile apps for Android and iOS using technology stacks that deliver on cost effective solutions for our clients and the most optimal experience for their users. We have a footprint in domains like healthcare, finance, crypto and mobile gaming. In conjunction with our consulting services, we also run an in-house product development team with a focus on scalable SaaS businesses.

