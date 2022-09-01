Senior Software Developer HYBRID – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R65-80k per month
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Software Developer for a permanent position based in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Gauteng. This is Hybrid Role. The candidate should be an energetic and passionate individual, work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our business. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as we are currently migrating our legacy systems across to more current technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent type diploma) in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Or Information Technology.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
- Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.
- South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record
- Own reliable transport
Skills And Knowledge:
- Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
- Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
- Proficiency in Micro Services.
- Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
- Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
- BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
- BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
- BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
- Good communication skills.
Duties:
- Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
- Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.
- Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
- Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
- Working closely with other developers as well as business.
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Prioritize multiple tasks effectively
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund