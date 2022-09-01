Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer HYBRID – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R65-80k per month

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Software Developer for a permanent position based in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Gauteng. This is Hybrid Role. The candidate should be an energetic and passionate individual, work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our business. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as we are currently migrating our legacy systems across to more current technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent type diploma) in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Or Information Technology.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
  • Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.
  • South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record
  • Own reliable transport

Skills And Knowledge:

  • Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
  • Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
  • Proficiency in Micro Services.
  • Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
  • Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
  • BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
  • BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
  • BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
  • Good communication skills.

Duties:

  • Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
  • Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.
  • Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
  • Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
  • Working closely with other developers as well as business.
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
  • Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

