Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Germiston

Senior Software Developer HYBRID – Johannesburg Gauteng

Salary: R65-80k per month

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Software Developer for a permanent position based in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Gauteng. This is Hybrid Role. The candidate should be an energetic and passionate individual, work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our business. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as we are currently migrating our legacy systems across to more current technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

A Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent type diploma) in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Or Information Technology.

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.

South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record

Own reliable transport

Skills And Knowledge:

Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).

Proficiency in Micro Services.

Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).

Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.

BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.

BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.

BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

Good communication skills.

Duties:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

Find Us on Social Media

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net Development

.NET

OOD

Agile Development

ASP NET

blazor

ui

SQL

Unit testing frameworks

Sql Server

MS SQL Server

git

Jira

Jquery

Java

redis

Javascript

Database

DevExpress

Linux

Windows

Android

Apple

Software

Software Development

.net core

C++ Programming

Java Programming

JSP

Programming

rest

api

Software Engineering

Development

github

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position