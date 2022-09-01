Senior UI/UX Designer

We are looking for a talented, passionate user interface designer who is passionate about human-centered design and aesthetics with a strong knowledge of current and future trends in the design space. The role of a UI Designer is to design the User Interface for our products. We are working with a large, global financial institution to design and build digital systems. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.
Requirements
- Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program
- 5 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools
- Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites
- Proficiency in tools like Figma
- Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets
- Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof
- A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications
- Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders
- Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently
- Writes functional specifications for the project
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required
- At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications
- Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous
- 5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred
Desired Skills:
- figma
- sketch
- photoshop
- illustrator