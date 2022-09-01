Tester – Western Cape Eikenbosch

An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town area has various Permanent positions available for QA Specialist/Tester.
Lead QA Specialist who will be responsible for testing and related duties operating on a small, dedicated QA team operating within a Windows environment. The position will develop, document, and execute test plans and test cases, as well as generate and maintain automation scripts if required. The position will also document, and track software bugs identified through testing and generally work with developers to resolve outstanding issues.
PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE SUITABLE REQUIREMENTS. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
3+ years’ experience as a QA engineer
Knowledge of Flexcube
Knowledge of Retail Investment domain
Knowledge of Transfer Agency
Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g. HTML, CSS etc.
Knowledge of database query languages e.g. SQL
Knowledge of web applications
- Understanding of financial markets and financial systems
- Experience with testing Financial products and websites
- Flexcube
- Bizagi
- Digiata
- SQL experience
- Develop and document test plans, test cases, SQL scripts and automation scripts based on user requirements, condition data as required
- Document and execute regression, functional, and integration tests
- Document and track software failures using JIRA and/or similar tools
- Work with developers and QA team members to resolve outstanding bugs
- Support ongoing work to automate and document QA regression testing
- Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards
- Passionate about great user experiences
- Knowledgeable about testing methodologies
- Able to develop test plans and test cases in an agile development environment
- A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders
- Full of ideas about how to make your life easier through effective automation of quality assurance testing
- Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail
- Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders
- Ability to source information from the users/clients
- Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.
