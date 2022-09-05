Data Scientist at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a heavy manufacturing organization in the Northern suburbs of the Western Cape, is looking for a Data Scientist to join their team. You would be a part of the Maintenance Engineering department and work closely with Engineering to understand their goals and use data to determine how best those goals can be achieved. You would be responsible for interpreting, analyzing, and reporting the raw machine controller related data as well as algorithm building, data systems and pipelines and examining data.

Remuneration package: Market related and negotiable (dependent on experience)

Min Requirements for the role:

BSc Degree in Computer Science, IT, or equivalent data qualification (NQF7+)

Technical expertise with data models, data mining and segmentation techniques

SQL database design

Java, Python, and Ladder Logic programming language

PLC Programming (Siemens S7, Simatic & TIA)

OT Networking and IP addressing experience

Responsibilities:

Data Management

Cyber Security and data protection

PLC and ad-hoc controller programming

Database formatting

Administration and ad-hoc tasks

Desired Skills:

