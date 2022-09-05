Junior Automation Tester

We are looking for a Junior Automation Tester with at least 1 – 3 years of experience in

Develop Automated Test Scripts.



Manage Test cases.



Test planning and test case automation.



Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.



Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Automated Test

Test Cases

Test Planning

Git

Groovy

JavaScript

