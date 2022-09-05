Junior Automation Tester

Sep 5, 2022

We are looking for a Junior Automation Tester with at least 1 – 3 years of experience in

    • Develop Automated Test Scripts.

    • Manage Test cases.

    • Test planning and test case automation.

    • Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

    • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:

  • Automated Test
  • Test Cases
  • Test Planning
  • Git
  • Groovy
  • JavaScript

