Junior Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Junior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (Degree / Diploma).
Experience Required:
- 3 years Tester experience.
- 1 years?? experience in automated tools and testing.
- 1 year??s Test Analyst experience.
- 1 years?? experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Centre.
- Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Centre.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:Purpose:
- Responsible for developing automated test scripts and manage the activities surrounding automated testing.
- In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing, and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases.
- You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Test planning and test case automation.
- Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
- Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
- Manage automated script storage and versioning.
- Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
Personality and Attributes:
- Self-starter with a passion for software testing.
- Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.
- Organized, structured and attention to detail.
- Pro-active and ability to work independently
- Work well under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.
- Good time management skills.
- Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
- Ability to work in a team or alone.
- Ability to self-manage and work from home.