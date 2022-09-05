Junior Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 5, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Junior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (Degree / Diploma).

Experience Required:

  • 3 years Tester experience.
  • 1 years?? experience in automated tools and testing.
  • 1 year??s Test Analyst experience.
  • 1 years?? experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Centre.
  • Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Centre.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:Purpose:

  • Responsible for developing automated test scripts and manage the activities surrounding automated testing.
  • In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing, and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases.
  • You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
  • Manage automated script storage and versioning.
  • Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Self-starter with a passion for software testing.
  • Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.
  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.
  • Pro-active and ability to work independently
  • Work well under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.
  • Good time management skills.
  • Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Ability to self-manage and work from home.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.