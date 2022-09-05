Lead Full Stack Developer – Remote Remote

Sep 5, 2022

We are hiring a Lead Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Java, Java EE/ Spring, Containerisation (Docker) and Test-Driven Development.

This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Gauteng.
Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Tech lead
  • API
  • Spring
  • Docker
  • Test Driven Development

