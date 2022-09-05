Lead Full Stack Developer – Remote Remote

We are hiring a Lead Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Java, Java EE/ Spring, Containerisation (Docker) and Test-Driven Development.

This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Gauteng.

Desired Skills:

Java

Tech lead

API

Spring

Docker

Test Driven Development

