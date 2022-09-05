Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Bryanston

Sep 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a Microsft Dynamics SCM Consultant to join their team.

  • Inventory Management
  • Procurement and Sourcing
  • Product Information Management
  • Transportation Management
  • Vendor Collaboration
  • Warehouse Management
  • Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
  • Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
  • Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
  • Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
  • Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • GL
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • AX 2012
  • CRM
  • CE
  • F&O
  • Dynamics 365
  • Dynamics AX
  • Business Process
  • requirement analysis
  • SL
  • Software Implementation
  • Crystal Reports
  • report writer
  • sql scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.