Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client is looking for a Microsft Dynamics SCM Consultant to join their team.
- Inventory Management
- Procurement and Sourcing
- Product Information Management
- Transportation Management
- Vendor Collaboration
- Warehouse Management
- Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
- Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
- Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
- Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
- Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- GL
- Microsoft Dynamics
- AX 2012
- CRM
- CE
- F&O
- Dynamics 365
- Dynamics AX
- Business Process
- requirement analysis
- SL
- Software Implementation
- Crystal Reports
- report writer
- sql scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years