Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client is in search of a Java Developer.

As a Java developer you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining our web applications and building software components and updating existing code bases as needed. Developing test cases in order to ensure that the application functions correctly. The Java Developer will work in a professional and comfortable work environment where the core focus is on learning, growth, knowledge sharing, teamwork and collaboration.

This exposure also occurs through the different engagement models being project-based development, placements, outsourced teams and support and enhancement engagement.

Requirements

Maintains a good understanding of various industry standards for web applications, mobile applications, and services

Sets and implements objectives for quality control and technical reviews

Provides support to development team members on issues related to best practices, design patterns, and architecture

Produces technically sound code that fits within project specifications

Experience in Java, JPA (e.g.: Hibernate, Eclipselink, Toplink)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

At least 5 years of Java programming experience required

Must have strong understanding of object oriented programming and algorithms, preferably C++/C#

Experience with the following frameworks: JAX-WS (Rest + SOAP), JUnit, Maven, Java EE 6, Spring 4.x, EJB 3, JBoss, Websphere or Glassfish experience

Desired Skills:

java

ejb

jax-ws

rest

soap

junit

maven

kava ee

spring

jboss

websphere

glassfish

Spring Framework

Java 8

Java Development

Java technology

Maven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

