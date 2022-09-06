Agile Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Randburg

As a Business Analyst, you’ll work with the Product Management team to ensure that new and existing products meet business requirements. Responsible for creating user acceptance tests, writing scripts for automated testing and managing all of the software development life cycle (SDLC) activities within project areas.

Requirements

Strong problem solving skills, with the ability to prioritize and manage competing demands.

Ability to effectively communicate with all departments at all levels within the organization, including customers and suppliers

10 years’ experience in business analysis

8 years’ experience in process and requirement modelling using an enterprise modelling tool essential

Previous experience and exposure to Agile methodology

CX design experience considered an advantage

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage

Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation

Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required

Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile

Script writing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

