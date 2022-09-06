CX Analyst – Gauteng Roodepoort

Sep 6, 2022

  • A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
  • Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
  • Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design
  • Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
  • Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
  • Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
  • Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
  • Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
  • Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):
  • Identification of personas as input to CX Design
  • Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
  • Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
  • Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
  • Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
  • Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
  • Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

Technical Competencies

  • Excellent Communication Skills (both verbal and written)
  • Strategic Thinking
  • CX Journey & Narrative Design
  • IT Governance
  • Requirements Management
  • Problem Management
  • Quality Management
  • Stakeholder Relationship Management
  • Negotiation
  • Driving Change

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Centricity
  • Relationship Building
  • Risk Management
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Decision Making
  • Critical Appraisal
  • Holistic Thinking
  • Persuading & Influence
  • Coaching

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position