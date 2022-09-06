Developer – .Net (Mid) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment. Some of these roles can be entirely remote and some will require hybrid work of a few days in the office a month. Offering incredibly generous annual leave and other benefits, this client has an Agile culture combined with continual learning and knowledge sharing and they love to reward with great bonuses.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing, testing and maintaining software solutions throughout the SDLC.

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

Following the development process (source control, branching, testing, etc.).

Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.

Taking part in code-reviews, stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

Taking part in knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Preferred Qualifications:

A Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years software development experience

Experience in the following:

.Net (C#, ASP.Net Core, ASP.Net MVC)



Azure



Kubernetes (Azure Kubernetes Service, Helm)



SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Advantageous Experience:

Experience in writing Unit Tests (NUnit, xUnit, Jasmine)

Experience in working with Microservice architecture / patterns

Experience with Azure/Git pipelines

Okta, Azure AD, Auth0

Citrix FAS

IdentityServer4

Experience migrating applications to the cloud

DevOps / DevSecOps experience

