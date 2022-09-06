DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This role is fully remote
Ideal candidates look like:
- Someone with at least 3 years’ experience within a DevOps role.
- Decent experience with cloud infrastructure AWS, GCP, Azure.
- Decent experience with IAC tools such as Terraform or Cloudformation
- Worked with web servers like Apache and Nginx.
- Familiar with Linux based operating systems.
- The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
Nice to haves:
- BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
- Experience with AWS Lambda’s, AWS APIGateways, EC2, S3, Serverless.
- Experience with configuration management tools such as Packer, Ansible or Chef.
Job Description:
- Build and Maintain our CI/CD build server infrastructure.
- Assist with setting up Monitoring including but is not limited to, dashboards, logs
- Working on getting the right Alerts out to various channels.
- Building up plans around redundancy fall back servers/regions, backups
- Update and maintain documentation around our infrastructure and processes.
- Automate dependency management and ensure our services are under support with recent versions of software.
- Assist the team in being security aware.
- Run fire drills with the team and ensure we are able to identify and resolve issues
Tech stack:
Frontend: :react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.
Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.
Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.
Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.
What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:
Taking our SSO integration to the next level
Building a single view of our customers using modern data science techniques.
Building a seamless integration for our merchants
Expanding our offering to more African countries
Expanding our payment options
