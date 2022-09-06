Java Developer at Cognizant Technology Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Amazing opportunity to relocate to Singapore !!!

What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating many opportunities for people like YOU – people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, with your colleagues from around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world’s leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative, and successful. Moreover, this is your chance to be part of the success story.

Required Skills:

– Minimum 5+ years of development experience in Core Java, and SpringBoot.

– Minimum 2 years of development experience in UI technologies ReactJS or Angular.

– Hand-on development of enterprise web applications with Responsive UI for desktop, Mobile app, and tablet, leveraging ReactJS, JQuery HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, SASS, WebPackage, JS minification, NPM, java, Spring framework, and RESTful Web services.

– Completed at least 1 end-to-end software development cycle (requirements through to implementation) as a full stack engineer

– Good to have experience with UI testing libraries like Jest/ Mocha/ Chai/ Karma.

– Good to have experience in MQ, Hibernate, JDBC.

– Strong ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize work efforts

– Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment

– Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks Able to resolve production issues and overcome challengesGood to have skills:

– Java Messaging Concepts. (MQ)

– Maven Knowledge

– UI test libraries Jest/ Mocha/ Chai/ Karma

– Material-UI for UI component design.

– Experience in SQL query optimisation

– JPA, JDBC, Oracle DB knowledge.

– JBOSS (or any other application server knowledge).

– O-Auth and JWT knowledge.

– TDD.

– Agile Methodologies.

Next Steps

If you feel this opportunity suits you, or Cognizant is the type of organization you would like to join, we want to have a conversation with you! Please apply directly with [URL Removed] a complete list of open opportunities with Cognizant, visit [URL Removed] Cognizant is committed to providing Equal Employment Opportunities. Successful candidates will be required to undergo a background check.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at [URL Removed] or follow us @Cognizant

Employer & Job Benefits:

Relocation

