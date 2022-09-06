Magento 2 Developer

As a Magento 2 Developer, you should be up-to-date with the latest IT developments and technologies. Your familiarity with various UI/UX trends will also be beneficial. You should also have a detail-oriented approach and strong analytical skills. A successful candidate should also display good time and project management skills.

If you hold a certification in Magento development and an excellent knowledge of the same, then do get in touch.

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Magento 2 Backend

Experience :

Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.

Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.

Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.

Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, PPC, and A/B Testing.

Good working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

Desired Skills:

PHP

WordPress

CSS

Javascript

HTML

Mysql

Learn more/Apply for this position