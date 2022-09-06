Senior Front-end Developer with BlockChain

Fully Remore oppertunity for client in Fintech industry.
SA Citizens only
SENIOR FRONT END DEVELOPER
Non negotiables for this role:
Blockchain, Crypto Experience, WEB3 & DEFI projects – Non negotiable
WHAT YOU NEED TO HAVE:
? A degree in computer science, Software programming or equivalent experience
? +8 years’ experience in a similar role
? This includes but is not limited to doing work in the following frameworks/ languages/ architecture:
? Go-lang (Procedural Logic & Concurrent Web APIs) ? Fullstack Node.js, [URL Removed] HTML5, Bootstrap, jQuery, jQuery Mobile, Angular JS, Node. JS, JavaScript, jQuery, Handlebar, CSS, Less, Web Security, Backbone JS, React etc.) GraphQL with Express API – Intermediate (gRPC Protobuf experience an advantage) ? PostgresSQL
? Linux/Unix Systems – Understanding of DevOps for deployment onto servers ? CI/CD experience (Travis, custom, etc. acceptable) ? Azure / AWS experience (Configuring environments, VM’s, app services etc.).
? Experience creating and maintaining databases – Mongo, Postgres, Firebase
? Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them
? Proficient understanding of source control tools, such as Github, MS DevOps
? Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them
? Excellent attention to detail
? Experience working within a mixed environment of in-house backends, frontends and native apps
? Excellent understanding of agile principles and processes
? Strong drive for results and focus on excellent service delivery; ability to work effectively as part of a small, highly creative team
? Excellent analytical skills and strong attention to detail
? Demonstrable skillset in graphical and web/mobile design is desirable
? Context of crypto is preferred
? Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude
? Ability to work independently
? Excellent organisational and leadership skills
