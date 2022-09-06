Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Technical Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Diploma / Business Analyst Diploma

Experience Required:

8+ years working experience.

Must have experience in Data environment.

Investment Background would be ideal.

Experience in Solution Design, Digital Migrations, BI Reporting.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Financial System Analysis ?? working on a newly launched projects to assist brokers in the investment space.

Financial data analysis, mapping, and data model design.

Mapping business processes to technical system outputs.

Drafting Business Requirement Specifications, Technical Functional Systems Requirements, and Standard Operating Procedures.

Meet with decision makers, system owners, and end users to define business, financial and operations requirements and system goals and identify and resolve systems issues.

Lead design sessions in prototyping new systems.

Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems and develop strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.

Identify and establish scope and parameters of systems analysis in order to define outcome criteria and measure- taking actions.

Collaborate in the planning, design, development and deployment of new applications and enhancements to existing applications.

Conduct research on software and hardware products to justify recommendations and to support purchasing efforts.

Prepare and deliver reports, recommendations or alternatives that address existing and potential trouble areas in operating systems across the organization.

Create system design proposals.

