Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 6, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Technical Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Diploma / Business Analyst Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 8+ years working experience.
  • Must have experience in Data environment.
  • Investment Background would be ideal.
  • Experience in Solution Design, Digital Migrations, BI Reporting.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Financial System Analysis ?? working on a newly launched projects to assist brokers in the investment space.
  • Financial data analysis, mapping, and data model design.
  • Mapping business processes to technical system outputs.
  • Drafting Business Requirement Specifications, Technical Functional Systems Requirements, and Standard Operating Procedures.
  • Meet with decision makers, system owners, and end users to define business, financial and operations requirements and system goals and identify and resolve systems issues.
  • Lead design sessions in prototyping new systems.
  • Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems and develop strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.
  • Identify and establish scope and parameters of systems analysis in order to define outcome criteria and measure- taking actions.
  • Collaborate in the planning, design, development and deployment of new applications and enhancements to existing applications.
  • Conduct research on software and hardware products to justify recommendations and to support purchasing efforts.
  • Prepare and deliver reports, recommendations or alternatives that address existing and potential trouble areas in operating systems across the organization.
  • Create system design proposals.

