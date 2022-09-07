Business Analyst 2022_81 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a Contract Vacancy for a Business Analyst The Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions predominately within the area of Documents Management.

PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

Proven working experience in gathering of requirements for Documents Managements solutions

3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis

Bachelor of Science Honours in Library and Information Science or equivalent degree

Working knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint

Understanding of OpenText xECM

Understanding of Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft and Azure certifications

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

Assist in business process design

Analyze data and produce reports

Create and maintain various business requirements templates that aid in the fast and accurate capture of requirements

Assist with basic Microsoft SharePoint Online site set and configuration when appropriate

Experience with drafting of Document Management Solutions requirements

Solutions requirements IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Minimum of 3 years Business Analyst experience

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and requirements elicitation

Good verbal and written communications skills

Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

Experience working in a Mining Company preferable

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Comfortable talking about technology and presenting technological options to stakeholders

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

Strives to do things significantly better

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SharePoint

OpenText xECM

Microsoft and Azure certifications

Learn more/Apply for this position