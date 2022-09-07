COBOL SYSTEM DEVELOPER – Gauteng Arcadia

- Grade 12.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in COBOL/400 development.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in mainframe disciplines (AS/400 or IBM i/Series system).
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in DB2/400.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Contribute to the development and implementation of Annual Performance Plan, Annual Operational Plan and Departmental ICT strategy
- Coordinate organisation maintenance and support associated with the in-house developed application and associated matters
- Perform data analysis specific to information that impacts on the in-house developed
- Coordinate the preparation and other associated activities for the cleansing, preparation and migration of the data on the Register to any other application which the company may implement -SQL target data base
- Develop and reviews policies, standard operating procedures, frameworks, internal controls and systems within area of specialization
- Ensure systems documentation is generated and kept up to date
- Implement approved changes as per change control processes
- Maintain and support existing applications
- Manage risk for the areas of responsibility within the company
- Investigate and resolve complex systems issues across the application
- Participate in data base design activities
- Manage, control/drive or participate in ad hoc projects that arise from time to time
- Perform ad hoc tasks as delegated by the line manager/ supervisor including asset management responsibilities on an interim basis
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
- SQL
- IBM technologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric