COBOL SYSTEM DEVELOPER

Sep 7, 2022

  • Grade 12.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in COBOL/400 development.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in mainframe disciplines (AS/400 or IBM i/Series system).
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in DB2/400.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Contribute to the development and implementation of Annual Performance Plan, Annual Operational Plan and Departmental ICT strategy
  • Coordinate organisation maintenance and support associated with the in-house developed application and associated matters
  • Perform data analysis specific to information that impacts on the in-house developed
  • Coordinate the preparation and other associated activities for the cleansing, preparation and migration of the data on the Register to any other application which the company may implement -SQL target data base
  • Develop and reviews policies, standard operating procedures, frameworks, internal controls and systems within area of specialization
  • Ensure systems documentation is generated and kept up to date
  • Implement approved changes as per change control processes
  • Maintain and support existing applications
  • Manage risk for the areas of responsibility within the company
  • Investigate and resolve complex systems issues across the application
  • Participate in data base design activities
  • Manage, control/drive or participate in ad hoc projects that arise from time to time
  • Perform ad hoc tasks as delegated by the line manager/ supervisor including asset management responsibilities on an interim basis

Desired Skills:

  • Cobol
  • SQL
  • IBM technologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Performing Arts
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position