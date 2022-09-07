Data Manager

To ensure that all data on MDA is accurate and complete. The role is responsible for ensuring that owner, property, tenant and supplier accounts are created accurately as well as the information pertaining to these stakeholders are loaded correctly. Ensuring that the billing and financial processes run monthly without errors and tenant statements are distributed. Ensuring that users are supported and trained with regards to the use of the MDA system and that any system enhancements are communicated and facilitated through the developers.

REQUIREMENTS:



Related B Com degree / tertiary qualification, preferably in finance – required.

6 – 10 years’ experience as full MDA superuser – required.

3 – 5 years’ management experience – required.

Code 08 Drivers License – required.

DUTIES:

Management of the MDA system, data, development and support.

Ensure the correct setup of options, functionality and creation of accounts on MDA.

Manage or liaise with MDA developers on any bugs found or system enhancement and development needed.

Prepare the business requirements for system development and enhancement as required.

Review development documents, assist or perform thorough testing and ensure that version deployments are done in a controlled manner.

Ensure and or investigate and troubleshoot for reasons when system errors occur to ensure that MDA/IT can resolve the problem.

Support is provided to staff with regards to the use of MDA.

Give/ensure that formal and on the job training as well as training manuals are given with regards to the use of MDA.

Ensure that the integrity of the data on MDA is maintained by conducting tests on MDA data.

Ensure that the MDA database is kept clean by closing relevant accounts and adjusting inconsistent data.

Ensure that the financial and billing run processes are done monthly without errors.

Ensure that the relevant month end agent’s reports and payments are processed accurately.

Extract data from MDA system for reports and other applications.

Ensure that the commercial lease agreements and supporting MDA data is updated correctly and kept current as well as protected.

Ensure that established data extracts of reports used by other departments and applications are updated correctly and timeously.

Ensure that any requirements for data to be extracted by MDA are fully understood and other options explored before data is extracted. Ensure that the correct tables, data and rules are used. To test the accuracy of the extracted result thoroughly to the original data before the information is provided to the stakeholder.

Provide support to the technology team with regards to the relevant MDA tables and data needed where other applications need to integrate with MDA.

Review business requirements, development documents and testing with regards to third party integrations with MDA.

Management of Data Capturing team.

Ensure that processing of data on MDA with regards to owners, properties, suppliers and budgets are done accurately and within the agreed turnaround times.

Ensure that the processing of tenant accounts and leases are done accurately and within the agreed turnaround times.

Ensure that all reviews and controls are performed accurately.

Ensure that timeous and correct distribution of monthly tenant statements are done.

Management of Administration team.

Ensure that all adjustments to tenant accounts are accurate, approved and justified.

Ensure that tenant deposit refunds are processed accurately and within the agreed turnaround times.

Provide support in the cleanup of the database by reviewing ex tenant accounts and ensuring that they are completed when possible.

Facilitate communication and distribution of letters to the tenants with regards to residential renewals, increases and vacate notices.

Ensure that processes are followed and documented.

Provide team leadership to the teams reporting to this role.

Achieve the agreed KPI’s in terms of own performance management agreement and targets.

Ensure that the teams which report to the manager also achieve their agreed targets. To ensure that excellent and poor performance are dealt with appropriately.

Ensure teams follow the company policies and procedures.

Improve teamwork and resolve conflict within the teams.

Provide coaching and mentoring to staff members where needed.

Ensure HR is consulted with regards to staff problems. Ensure the correct HR processes are followed when dealing with staff problems.

Ensure that teams have sufficient human resources to manage operations and workload efficiently.

Entrench the Company culture and strategy into the teams.

Conduct meetings to provide and obtain information of Company/Department matters to staff.

Use the necessary soft skills to build relationships with tenants, staff, management and other stakeholders.

Use of general soft skills effectively, e.g. communication, professionalism, planning, etc.

