Java Developer

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a Java Fullstack Developer to join their team.

The Senior Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Service.

The successful candidate will have the below experience:

5+ Years Java

Ecommerce experience

Python will also be highly beneficial

WEB API’s

Angular 2 (4+)

RESTful services

Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)

Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana

UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)

Experience with material design is a plus

Attention to detail for UI design

Understanding large scale system

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy

Preferred Experience with some of the following:

Apache Hadoop,

Spark,

Hive,

Kafka,

ZooKeeper,

HBase,

Linux,

Bash,

Strom

Version control tools,

Continuous integration tools

