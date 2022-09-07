SAP FICO Consultant

Primary Skills
- 8-10 Years of SAP FICO Experience
- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
- Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
- Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
- Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
- Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
- Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
- Ability to work within a team environment
Advantageous
- ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
- SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
- Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects would be advantageous
Additional Info
- The candidate will support the SAP FI/CO Modules and integrated systems that support the operations.
- The candidate will need to develop a clear understanding of the current SAP Environments and configure SAP solutions that will support immediate business requirements.
Skill set
- Includes extensive knowledge in SAP Finance and Controlling data and configuration;
- Strong understanding of financial integration points as they relate to Sales and Distribution, Materials Management, and HR-Payroll modules.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- SAP FI