Senior Full Stack Developer

Sep 7, 2022

Located in Nothern Suburbs, Cape Town – Hybrid (Tuesday & Friday in office)

Must be able to read & speak Afrikaans

General requirements / skills / experience:

  • Have an Engineering, Comp-Sci or similar degree from a reputable university
  • Can write, read & speak & understand English very well
  • Can read & understand Afrikaans on a conversational level
  • Can lead a development team & mentor other developers
  • Minimum of 6 + years working with various web technologies
  • Experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project
  • DevOps experience – deploying and maintaining production-level applications
  • Experience with multi-tenancy (SaaS) applications
  • Interest or experience in finances (FinTech) and accounting.
  • Very good understanding of basic accounting principles.
  • Interest or experience in the property industry (PropTech).
  • Experience building & maintaining third-party integrations and working with APIs.

Previous Experience coding/working With:

  • PHP (Minimum 4 years), Java or C# (Object-oriented codebases)
  • Javascript (Minimum 4 Years)
  • Laravel and [URL Removed] Frameworks (Minimum 2 years)
  • Docker
  • MySQL
  • AWS (Minimum 2 years)
  • Flutter / Swift / Android (Beneficial but not required)

Exceptional understanding of:

  • Software design patterns
  • Object-oriented programming
  • Security best practices
  • Feature & unit testing
  • Relational databases (MySQL)
  • Git and GitHub
  • DevOps processes

Desired Skills:

  • Afrikaans
  • laravel
  • full stack
  • php
  • Javascript
  • JavaScript

