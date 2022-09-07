Senior Full Stack Developer

Located in Nothern Suburbs, Cape Town – Hybrid (Tuesday & Friday in office)
Must be able to read & speak Afrikaans
General requirements / skills / experience:
- Have an Engineering, Comp-Sci or similar degree from a reputable university
- Can write, read & speak & understand English very well
- Can read & understand Afrikaans on a conversational level
- Can lead a development team & mentor other developers
- Minimum of 6 + years working with various web technologies
- Experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project
- DevOps experience – deploying and maintaining production-level applications
- Experience with multi-tenancy (SaaS) applications
- Interest or experience in finances (FinTech) and accounting.
- Very good understanding of basic accounting principles.
- Interest or experience in the property industry (PropTech).
- Experience building & maintaining third-party integrations and working with APIs.
Previous Experience coding/working With:
- PHP (Minimum 4 years), Java or C# (Object-oriented codebases)
- Javascript (Minimum 4 Years)
- Laravel and [URL Removed] Frameworks (Minimum 2 years)
- Docker
- MySQL
- AWS (Minimum 2 years)
- Flutter / Swift / Android (Beneficial but not required)
Exceptional understanding of:
- Software design patterns
- Object-oriented programming
- Security best practices
- Feature & unit testing
- Relational databases (MySQL)
- Git and GitHub
- DevOps processes
