Senior PostgreSQL Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior PostgreSQL Developer.

As a Senior PostgreSQL Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing database systems in the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Senior PostgreSQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse Database Operation Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation robust, scalable and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out.

Requirements

6 years’ extensive hands-on SQL & database development experience on Oracle or PostgreSQL

Strong SQL programming and debugging skills

Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT

Experience with database development tools and technologies

Linux/Unix shell scripting experience

Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis

Solid understanding of relation database systems including the use of tables, indexes, trigger, stored procedures and functions

RDBMS database architecture

Data modelling and design of database structures

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RDS offering

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience in working with relational databases

Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

PLSQL

Dynamic SQL

Database structures and standards

PL/SQL or SQL Certification

Desired Skills:

Oracle

SQL

PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position