Solutions Architect

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience

7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles

5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

2 -3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Knowledge and Skills

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) desirable S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills

Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance, Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)

Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment

Additional Information for Agencies

Must have a strong Solution architecture background (TOGAF) Must have relevant FI experience

Desired Skills:

Finance

Sap finance

TOGAF

HANA

UML

Agile

