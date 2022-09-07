Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 7, 2022

Qualifications

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar) – essential

Experience

  • Working experience within the IT industry 7-10 yrs
  • Experience with architecting and designing of API products including experience, process and system API’s 3-5yrs
  • Experience in architecting and designing enterprise API’s 3-5yrs
  • Experience with API Gateways 3-5yrs
  • Experience with API Portals 3-5yrs
  • Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC) 5+ yrs
  • Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems 5+ yrs
  • Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment 5+ yrs
  • Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms 5+ yrs
  • Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices 5+ yrs
  • Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team 2-3 yrs
  • Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture 2-3 yrs
  • Experience in high volume messaging and integration environments – desirable 3+ yrs
  • Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes – desirable 2-3 yrs

Knowledge and Skills

  • Architecture and design of customer centric services and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, security, etc.) and integration to other solutions
  • Software development frameworks and methodologies (DevOps, Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills
  • Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills
  • Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills
  • Excellent organisation and facilitation skills
  • Strong conflict management skills

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • TOGAF
  • Agile
  • DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position