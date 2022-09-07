Systems Administrator (Supply Chain & Shipping) – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Systems Administrator (Supply Chain & Production)

My client is looking for a Systems Administrator that has worked within the Production/ Supply Chain industry. Must have MS Access and VBA experience coupled with strong data analytics/ information systems knowledge. You will be responsible for managing MS Access Database, maintaining customer master files, releasing export consignment orders and shipping instructions. Must have good reporting writing skills and excellent Excel capability. Non-negotiable on having suitable Diploma/ Degree in IT, Industrial Engineering or BSc Maths. Contact me today for more info!

Desired Skills:

VBA

Excel

MS Access

Learn more/Apply for this position