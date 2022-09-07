UI/UX Designer -2202_82

An International Mining Company has a Contract vacancy for a UX/UI Designer with Power BI knowledge.

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking and resolving report related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, presenting information through reports and visualization.

At the intermediate and senior levels, attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management is also required. Intermediate and senior BI developers must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives.

PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

Completed UX Design Diploma, or other relevant qualification

Completed Matric (Grade 12)

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Anglo-American landscape is vast.

3-6 Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry experience is preferred

User research and user strategy

User testing

UI design

Responsive web design

Front-end programming (Coding)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested project

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI solutions

Desired Skills:

