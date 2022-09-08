Data Analyst at Imperial Logistics – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Function:

The Business Analyst role will report to the VP: Strategic Sourcing| Procurement | Logistics Africa. The purpose of the role is tabled as below:-

Data Analytics – Analyse and conduct detailed spend analysis and ensure access and accuracy of spend related data for market engagement, evaluation and benefits tracking.

Organising Data in Microsoft Excel – Using advanced functions and formulas for sorting, aggregating, and managing data for analysis in Microsoft Excel, as well as working with various large databases and consolidating data sets from different business units.

Interpretation of Outcomes – interpret statistical findings and draw meaningful conclusions from data related to a variety of business needs.

Data Presentation and Visualisation – Discover how to create informative graphs and charts, and how to write impactful reports to guide business decision-making

Job Outputs:

Accountable for delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient and high quality data analytic solutions that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.

Assist in the strategic sourcing tender process for specific projects:

Develop historical spend data

Tender preparation assistance

Tender evaluation assistance

Trend analysis and deviation reporting

Interacts with BU’s and finance department on spend data queries

Ensure adherence to all supply chain policies, procedures, and regulation

Alignment and interaction with D&IT to obtain BU historical spend data from Data Lake

Analyse spend data to:

Assign and categorise spend data into commodities

Clean spend data and reduce free text

Check and verify spend data accuracy

Resolve and report on spend data inconsistency or inaccuracy

Other analysis as needed to prepare for market engagement

Preparation of price baselines for use in evaluation and benefit tracking

Obtain periodic ongoing spend data from BU’s to update benefit tracking of commodities

Perform monthly benefit tracking analysis and reporting

Assist VP and Strategic Sourcing Specialist to prepare SLA performance reporting

Identify and report on cost savings opportunities through analysis

Monitor and advise of potential non-compliance to purchasing policies and procedures as observes in spend data

Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing initiatives.

Other ad-hoc data analysis requests

Key performance indicators:

Adherence to policies, procedures, and templates

Ensuring spend data access and accuracy

Analysis and interpretation of spend data

Internal liaison with BU’s and D&IT

Key interfaces:

Internal stakeholders and cross functional sourcing team members

CLP leadership team (SVP, VP)

Finance Suppliers (new and existing)

Business Units across Imperial group

Digital and IT

Transformation

ESG & HSE

Technical Competencies:

Must have practical advanced Microsoft Excel skills and dealing with large data sets

Advanced Data Analytics skills

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills to analyse, interpret, and present data.

Advanced Computer literate on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project and Outlook

ERP SAP / Oracle / MDS knowledge an advantage

Problem solving

Power BI skills an advantage

Qualifications & Experience Required:

Bachelors or equivalent 3 year degree in information Systems or other Relevant tertiary qualification

3-5 years data analytical experience

3-5 years in a consulting role or specialist data analyst experience

Desired Skills:

Information Systems

Information Technology

Data manipulation

Excel Advanced

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

