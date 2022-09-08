Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Desktop Support Technician

A successful Managed Services company is looking for an energetic Desktop Support Technician to join their growing and dynamic team.

You will be based at one of their clients in the South of JHB and you will be responsible for:

Logging tickets, troubleshooting (password reset to resolving back up failures etc, VPN issues) all while adhering to their SLA.

In addition, you will be involve in Active Directory, supporting Microsoft Office, Office365 products, MS Office, Windows 7 Windows 8.1, Windows 10 desktops, laptops, printers, networked copiers and basic LAN/WAN connectivity.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience with support covering Desktop, A+, N+ and ideally an MCSE (advantageous).

Must be a “people’s person”, be calm under pressure and have good communications skills. If you want to learn and grow, this is the company for you!

Valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

If you do not hear from us within 10 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

