Intermediate PHP Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 8, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for an Intermediate PHP Developer.

Requirements:

  • LAMP (minimum 2 years experience).
  • Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
  • Grade 12/Matric.
  • MVC frameworks such as Symfony, Zend, Laravel, Phalcon and the like.


Advantageous:

  • Phalcon
  • Apache
  • HTML5
  • Jquery
  • CSS and Bootstrap

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Form part of a team where you will take ownership of the VOIP integrations and assist with refactoring of the MTN solutions into it’s own microservice.
  • You will also gain exposure to Sandvine and RADIUS systems in conjunction with this.
  • Contribute to our error detection systems and reporting thereon for those systems for which you are predominantly responsible and ultimately play an active role in determining your KPIs as a result.
  • Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services as required.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

