Product Head: Databases

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Product Head in the Database environment to managing, coach, and develop a team of Database Specialists who will be responsible for the architecture, creation, automation, implementation, operations, and support of the database infrastructure within the Bank

Functional strategy execution

End to End Database Ownership – Engineering and Operations

Database Cloud and On-Premise roadmap

Database support and availability

Database Capacity management

Database observability

Financial budgeting, control, and reporting

People management

Stakeholder management

Job Requirements:

Qualification

Minimum:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational providing at least 7 years’ database management Experience will be a key success factor

Qualification:

Ideal:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge & Experience:

Knowledge:

Minimum:



Enterprise IT infrastructure and system technologies (with a focus on databases)

Cloud Database technologies

Enterprise Database standards, design and implementation

Enterprise Database management principles

Business Continuity management principles

Server architecture and management principles

Virtualization architecture and management principles

Storage/SAN architecture and management principles

People Management and Strategic planning

Agile way of work

Experience:

Minimum:

At least 7 – 10 years’ experience in Database Team management

Enterprise IT infrastructure, including Architecture, Design, Systems Management and Service Delivery

Proven experience in leading a team of Database specialists in Enterprise Environments

Knowledge:

Ideal:

Information processing within the Banking and Financial services industry

Database Management architecture and management principles

AWS Database Certification

IT Governance and IT Risk Management principles

Documenting policies and procedures

Cloud technologies and product set

Experience:

Ideal:



10+ years’ experience in Database Management Systems

10+ years’ experience within Financial Services / Banking

