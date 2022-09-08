Scrum Master

Sep 8, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a Scrum Master for a permanent Role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related

Experience Required:

  • Deep subject matter experience in Jira and Confluence
  • 7 + years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.
  • Experience in a DevOps environment and leading the development automation.
  • Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management.
  • Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Management of the project??s Jira / Confluence spaces, boards, cadences, and ceremonies.
  • Handling of daily scrum boards for different scrum teams and check-ins.
  • Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
  • Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
  • Stakeholder management and playback in the program
  • Work closely with leadership to define and prioritise the Jira program
  • Own all documentation and structures in Jira and Confluence
  • Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
  • Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the scrum capability in a cross-functional program

Learn more/Apply for this position