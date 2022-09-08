Scrum Master

The Role: We are looking to hire a Scrum Master for a permanent Role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related

Experience Required:

Deep subject matter experience in Jira and Confluence

7 + years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.

Experience in a DevOps environment and leading the development automation.

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management.

Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Management of the project??s Jira / Confluence spaces, boards, cadences, and ceremonies.

Handling of daily scrum boards for different scrum teams and check-ins.

Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.

Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.

Stakeholder management and playback in the program

Work closely with leadership to define and prioritise the Jira program

Own all documentation and structures in Jira and Confluence

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.

Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the scrum capability in a cross-functional program

