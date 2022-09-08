Support Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist in Joburg seeks a strong technical Support Engineer to provide high level End User support within a VIP environment, ensuring careful and optimal call management and efficiencies. You will also be expected to manage call escalations to 2nd Level and Specialist Support, assist with Incident Management and confirm call resolutions with end user before resolving the call on ITSM. The ideal candidate must be A+/N+/MCSE Certified or have a suitable IT-related tertiary qualification, have 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment including proficiency with Win10/Office 365, mobility apps, creating users and management on AD and GPO and be able to do PC builds & Endpoint installations.

DUTIES:

Correctly analyse and prioritise calls and requests according to business impact and urgencies as well as financial impact.

Manage call escalations to 2 nd Level and Specialist Support within the business as well as customer vendors.

Level and Specialist Support within the business as well as customer vendors. Liaise between users, IT Outsource Providers and internal IT processes.

Assist with incident management and problem resolution, ensuring minimal impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.

Identify and escalate persistent incidents.

Must be available to provide After-hours Standby Support.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on ITSM.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company’ business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to all Standard Operating Procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+ or N+ / MCSE or tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment. Win10/Office 365, mobility apps, 1st line of support for basic network connectivity and printer support requirements, backup tape management, 3rd party provider facilitation onsite, hands and feet for server room support.

AD and GPO experience (Creating Users and Managing AD).

Proficient at PC builds and Endpoint installations.

Proactively manages the user experience.

Able to annunciate clearly when communicating with VIP users, especially foreign language users, and listens to understand.

Must be able to work flexible hours as may be required.

Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport as travelling is a requirement.

Advantageous –

ITIL proficiency.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be a team player with the ability to work in and with a virtual team.

Ability to communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users.

Must be able to work independently.

Must be able to cope under pressure.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position