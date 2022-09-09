Automation Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Manual Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Qualifications and experience
- API and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman)
- Integration Platform testing
- Big Data flow
- White box testing (back-end testing)
- Web Based Application testing
- Strong SQL
- Robot Framework (RPA)
- Bamboo
- BitBucket
- TestNJ
- Java Programming
- Proven records of building new automation frameworks in agile environment
- Full SDLC Testing experience
- Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques
- Experience working with agile team, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence)
- Experience working with HP ALM (QC)
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
