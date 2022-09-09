Business Analyst

Our client is urgently looking for a Business Analyst in their Strategy and Business Improvement department.

A non-negotiable is that the ideal candidate have experience within an Agile environment

Purpose of this role is :

Responsible for translating the business needs into detailed business and functional requirements that can be implemented within the firm. This could sometimes entail conducting specific analyses within respect to the design of the firm, by assessing business models, projects and the integration of technology and business processes.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Responsible for analysing business problems and defining what the requirements from a business perspective might be.

Ensure that those requirements are addressed either through a system or business solution.

Work closely with relevant stakeholders to identify required changes and ensures these changes are communicated to the development team.

Ensure that when the solution is made available, that all requirements are met.

Design and review test cases as part of the technical recommendations.

Identify issues for tracking and reporting purposes.

Assist in management of project deadlines and schedules.

Communicate and apply business analysis standards.

Responsible for ensuring from an implementation perspective that they able to support the business with the development of training material, business process maps, standard operating procedures and any other documentation that may be required

Minimum Requirements:

4 Year Degree/NQF Level 7

CBAP – Certified Business Analysis Professional (Preferred)

Up to 8 Years Experience

Agile Environment Experience

Desired Skills:

