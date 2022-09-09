Business Analyst at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 9, 2022

Experience preferred

  • Financial Services Banking Industry
  • BCBS239 (RDARR)
  • Exposure to working with cross functional; cross cultural teams across the African markets

Interpersonal Skills

  • Ability to lead technical team Good Communication and presentation skills
  • Stakeholder Management across multiple ARO countries and Business units
  • Ability to guide the team, clarify requirements and review solution design

Knowledge & Skills

  • Business Analysis
  • Knowledge of Agile methodology:
  • Creation and management of the project JIRA Board
  • Managing all Agile ceremonies (Backlog grooming, daily stand-up and Sprint Retro)
  • Writing user-stories
  • Business Processes:
  • Understanding of BPMN (Business Process Management Notation)
  • Knowledge of Business Process Architecture
  • Process hierarchies
  • Mapping processes at different levels (level 2 to level 4)
  • Knowledge of Business Mapping tools (knowledge of i-Server would be an advantage)
  • Engagement with IT analysts/developers to translate business requirements into IT requirements.
  • Manage implementation life-cycle including data sourcing, data quality dashboards, process controls, UAT strategy, use cases and test packs.
  • Compile Manco and Executive decks/reports to product owners.

Desired Skills:

  • BPMN
  • Business Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Process Mapping
  • As-is process
  • Business Process
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • CBAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

