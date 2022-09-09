Business Analyst at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Experience preferred
- Financial Services Banking Industry
- BCBS239 (RDARR)
- Exposure to working with cross functional; cross cultural teams across the African markets
Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to lead technical team Good Communication and presentation skills
- Stakeholder Management across multiple ARO countries and Business units
- Ability to guide the team, clarify requirements and review solution design
Knowledge & Skills
- Business Analysis
- Knowledge of Agile methodology:
- Creation and management of the project JIRA Board
- Managing all Agile ceremonies (Backlog grooming, daily stand-up and Sprint Retro)
- Writing user-stories
- Business Processes:
- Understanding of BPMN (Business Process Management Notation)
- Knowledge of Business Process Architecture
- Process hierarchies
- Mapping processes at different levels (level 2 to level 4)
- Knowledge of Business Mapping tools (knowledge of i-Server would be an advantage)
- Engagement with IT analysts/developers to translate business requirements into IT requirements.
- Manage implementation life-cycle including data sourcing, data quality dashboards, process controls, UAT strategy, use cases and test packs.
- Compile Manco and Executive decks/reports to product owners.
Desired Skills:
- BPMN
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- As-is process
- CBAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree