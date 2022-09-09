Cloud Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the mining sector is searching for a Senior Cloud Data Engineer with a minimum of +7 years of experience.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Maintain the structured data systems for line of business applications that uses Microsoft SQL Server
- Support and maintain the unstructured data environment on SharePoint
- Develop and maintain applications using the Microsoft Power Platform specifically PowerApps
- Automate software systems using Power Automate or other Automation systems
- Develop and maintain information dashboard from data of on-premise and cloud system using PowerBI
- Ensure compliance of data and information
- Develop and maintain documentation about current environment setup, standard operating procedures, and best practices
- Ensure the security of the server infrastructure by implementing industry best practices regarding privacy, security, and regulatory compliance
- Develop required reports in response to business user and management needs
- Recommend, schedule, and perform software and hardware upgrades, patches, and reconfigurations
- Anticipate, mitigate, identify, troubleshoot, and correct hardware and software issues on servers, and workstations
- Escalate incidents, as necessary
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4
- Microsoft Power Platform (PL400)
- Azure Database Administrator Associate (PL300)
- Microsoft Windows Server or equivalent certification
- Bachelor’s in Computer Science
- NET framework languages or similar e.g. Java
- 7 to 10 years experiences
- Valid driving license
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Microsoft Power Platform
- Power BI
- Microsoft SQL Server
- SharePoint