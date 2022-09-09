Database Administrator – September 2022 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Database Administrator (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the Supervisor: End User Support.

Major ActivitiesÂ· Participates in regular meetings with Client Departments to discuss ICT related issues and alignment with the Business strategy. Â· Assists in the definition and review of ICT systems strategy, plans, and upgrades based on supplier/vendor technology road maps. Â· Performs and contribute towards the upgrade of ICT systems and ensure that system software is on the latest acceptable version,Â· Responds to all assigned database system calls effectively and timeously. Â· Serves as an escalation point from End User Support team members. Â· Responsible for management and monitoring of SLAs relating to ICT and database systems. Â· Responsible for management and monitoring of all systems in area of responsibility and includes amongst others: database hypervisor (VMWare) and Storage Platforms (EMC / HP, Dell and NetApp), SQL and Oracle Database systems, Server Platforms, Citrix , Active Directory, Exchange, Backups, File/ Print system at all ATNS sites. Â· Responsible for administration and support of cloud platforms (IAAS, PAAS, SAAS) on M365 and Azure, amongst others. Â· Analyses database and related system calls and incidents to report on and identify operational trends for future ICT requirements. Â· Maintains the ICT systems resilience through effective management of database server platforms and back-up technologies. Â· Ensures that documents relating to the systems configuration and design are maintained and updated in the CMDB. Â· Participates in configuration control process /changes relating to other IT systems. Â· Ensures the resolution of Support Services issues through the facilitation between stakeholders. Â· Manages database and related ICT systems in line with governance frameworks. Â· Reports on and advise on systems status, uptime, issues, resolutions. Â· Manages maintenance and housekeeping practices to improve user experience. Â· Manages and ensures repair practices are adhered to, including product warrantees and best practices. Â· Manages knowledge base of common issues experienced by users. Â· Maintains a secure ICT environment through proactive management of patches and updates of database and related systems. Â· Model and test the impact of changes. Â· Administration of database and related ICT disaster recovery and backup environmentsÂ· Administration of database systems controls and policies to ensure security and integrity. Â· Advise management of problem areas relating to database system security, stability, and integrity. Â· Ensure high level of hardware and software systems integrity on database and related systems. Â· Update systems security policies to ensure systems integrity. Â· Responsible for implementation of Database and related ICT projects according to agreed project plan and acceptance testing. Â· Ensures good business relations with internal network users and potential external clients. Â· Participate in ICT projects in order to support key initiatives and contributes to best practices in order to achieve project objectives. Â· Reports on database and ICT systems metrics against the agreed strategy and operational requirements. Â· Ensures compliance of the security policy through effective management of security events. Â· Adheres to all IT policies, procedures and standards relating to database and ICT Systems. Â· Manages configuration and change control records with regards to database and ICT Systems activities. Â· Ensures and reports on IT DRP exercises that are conducted with business on all database and related systems.

Minimum Qualifications

Â· Diploma or certificate or degree in computer science/informatics or SQL/Databaseadministration certification. Â· SQL programming language, Oracle DBA, MCDBA Added advantage

Minimum Experience

Â· 5 -7 yearsâ€™ experience in the IT environment of which 3 years should be in a senior system engineer role looking after the management, operations, maintenance and support of databases, database systems, database server hardware, database replication, backup, restore, and integrity checks. Knowledge of SQL managed instance on cloud platforms and database migration to PAAS and IAAS is desirable. General LAN and WAN experience is required to understand connectivity, communications, and security requirements. Â· A minimum of 5 years direct experience in Database Administration.

If you have not been contacted within 3 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

ATNS is an equal opportunity employer that strives to achieve a diverse workforce broadly representative of our people. This position will be filled in line with the objectives of ATNSâ€™ Employment Equity Plan and therefore candidates from designated groups as per the Employment Equity Act of 1998 are encouraged to apply.

People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position