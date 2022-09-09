Developer (Full Stack)

Sep 9, 2022

Our client in the mining sector is searching for a Senior Full Stack Developer with a minimum of +7 years of experience.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Maintain the structured data systems for line of business applications that uses Microsoft SQL Server
  • Support and maintain the unstructured data environment on SharePoint
  • Develop and maintain applications using the Microsoft Power Platform specifically PowerApps
  • Automate software systems using Power Automate or other Automation systems
  • Develop and maintain information dashboard from data of on-premise and cloud system using PowerBI
  • Ensure compliance of data and information
  • Develop and maintain documentation about current environment setup, standard operating procedures, and best practices
  • Ensure the security of the server infrastructure by implementing industry best practices regarding privacy, security, and regulatory compliance
  • Develop required reports in response to business user and management needs
  • Recommend, schedule, and perform software and hardware upgrades, patches, and reconfigurations
  • Anticipate, mitigate, identify, troubleshoot, and correct hardware and software issues on servers, and workstations
  • Escalate incidents, as necessary

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12/ NQF Level 4
  • Microsoft Power Platform (PL400)
  • Azure Database Administrator Associate (PL300)
  • Microsoft Windows Server or equivalent certification
  • Bachelor’s in Computer Science
  • NET framework languages or similar e.g. Java
  • 7 to 10 years experiences
  • Valid driving license

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SHarePoint
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Microsoft Power Platform
  • Azure

