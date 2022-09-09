Food Safety & Systems Manager

Our client from a leading manufacturing concern is seeking a Food Safety & Systems Manager for their plant in KZN. The successful person will be responsible to manage the Food Safety and ISO systems for the region. This position will be reporting into the Regional Director. We require someone with Quality and/or Food Safety Management experience in FMCG Manufacturing essential, able to manage a small team (they will start with one reportee), intermediate to advanced excel and comfortable working with data and managing the system side of things. Energetic, Driven, self-managed, excellent communicator and have studied along these lines are all key. We want someone who will fit into the company culture and management team as a first step with management experience in Food Safety Systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Implement, review, ensure compliance to and maintenance of all Food Safety and ISO systems and procedures in the region

Develop and execute an internal Food Safety and ISO audit program

Actively implement continuous improvement projects

Ensure Food Safety and ISO assurance with regards to raw materials and final products

Manage external Food Safety and ISO audits and compliance

Assemble, analyses and report Food Safety and ISO statistics and trends and make recommendations

Manage the MRM, DRM process

Develop and carry out Food Safety and ISO training and education programs

Establish and manage Food Safety and ISO budget

To be considered for this position applicants must meet the following criteria:

CHARACTERISTICS

Able to operate strategically and transactionally

Assertive (but not aggressive)

Systems orientated and Analytical

Strong Logical and critical thinking

Organized and driven to maintain operational excellence in their space

Excellent attention to detail

Happy to partner with production to ensure compliance and support of internal systems

REQUIREMENTS

3+ years Food Safety and/or ISO Management experience

Experience managing a team in a Food Safe and FMCG environment

Minimum of a Degree (additional Food Safety or ISO certificates advantageous)

Advanced excel

Operational quality exposure in current or previous role

Interested and qualified candidates may send CV’s, copy of qualifications and recent payslip to [Email Address Removed]. Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete psychometric assessments.

Desired Skills:

ISO Management

Food Safety

ISO 9001

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

