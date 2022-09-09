Our client from a leading manufacturing concern is seeking a Food Safety & Systems Manager for their plant in KZN. The successful person will be responsible to manage the Food Safety and ISO systems for the region. This position will be reporting into the Regional Director. We require someone with Quality and/or Food Safety Management experience in FMCG Manufacturing essential, able to manage a small team (they will start with one reportee), intermediate to advanced excel and comfortable working with data and managing the system side of things. Energetic, Driven, self-managed, excellent communicator and have studied along these lines are all key. We want someone who will fit into the company culture and management team as a first step with management experience in Food Safety Systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Implement, review, ensure compliance to and maintenance of all Food Safety and ISO systems and procedures in the region
- Develop and execute an internal Food Safety and ISO audit program
- Actively implement continuous improvement projects
- Ensure Food Safety and ISO assurance with regards to raw materials and final products
- Manage external Food Safety and ISO audits and compliance
- Assemble, analyses and report Food Safety and ISO statistics and trends and make recommendations
- Manage the MRM, DRM process
- Develop and carry out Food Safety and ISO training and education programs
- Establish and manage Food Safety and ISO budget
To be considered for this position applicants must meet the following criteria:
CHARACTERISTICS
- Able to operate strategically and transactionally
- Assertive (but not aggressive)
- Systems orientated and Analytical
- Strong Logical and critical thinking
- Organized and driven to maintain operational excellence in their space
- Excellent attention to detail
- Happy to partner with production to ensure compliance and support of internal systems
REQUIREMENTS
- 3+ years Food Safety and/or ISO Management experience
- Experience managing a team in a Food Safe and FMCG environment
- Minimum of a Degree (additional Food Safety or ISO certificates advantageous)
- Advanced excel
- Operational quality exposure in current or previous role
Interested and qualified candidates may send CV’s, copy of qualifications and recent payslip to [Email Address Removed]. Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete psychometric assessments.
Desired Skills:
- ISO Management
- Food Safety
- ISO 9001
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund