Intermediate Oracle Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Oracle related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the business.

Key Outputs

Design:

– Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to business processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

– Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

– Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

– Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

– Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

– Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

– Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

– Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

– Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

– Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

– Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

– Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

– Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Personal development:

– Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the business environment

– Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

General:

– Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

– Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Competencies

Required Core Competencies

– MSSQL server + SSIS

– BI/Warehouse/ETL

– Extensive Knowledge of data warehousing

– Cognos

– Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

– PLSQL

– SQL

– Dynamic SQL

– SQL and PLSQL performance tuning

– Report writing

Advantageous Experience

– Java SE

– Short Term Insurance

Working knowledge of:

– Software development within SDLC

– Unit Testing

– Data modelling and design of database structures

Behavioural Skills:

– Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

– Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action-oriented problem solver.

– Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work

– Able to multitask

– Able to work independently

– Able to work under pressure

– Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge, and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

– Flexible and able to adapt to changing requirements

Qualifications & Experience

Essential:

– 2-5 years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.

Advantageous:

– BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 year qualification

– Oracle Certified Professional – Advanced PLSQL developer

Desired Skills:

MSSQL

SSIS

BI/Warehouse/ETL

data warehousing

Cognos

Data Modelling

OLTP

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

