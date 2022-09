Intermediate Test Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate Test Analyst to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Qualification

Experience Required:

At least 4 to 6 years as an Intermediate Test Analyst.

Back-end Manual Testing

SQL experience (even if just basic queries)

API Testing (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)

Agile experience

Retail experience is a bonus (not a must)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool.

Building and maintain regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing.

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Azure DevOps, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience.

