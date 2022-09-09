Java Developer

- BSc Computer Science or Informatics Degree
- 6 Years experience
- Extensive experience working with JAVA
- Understanding JIRA and Agile Principles
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns: Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA
- Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL
- SOAP (SOAPUI) / REST client JSon
- Architectural styles
- Kafka etc
- The use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests
- Driving the skills development, coaching of team members for performance
- Recruitment, staff training, performance management
Desired Skills:
- FluentD
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Java
- Kibana
- SOA
- Hibernate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree