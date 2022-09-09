Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 9, 2022

  • BSc Computer Science or Informatics Degree
  • 6 Years experience
  • Extensive experience working with JAVA
  • Understanding JIRA and Agile Principles
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns: Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA
  • Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL
  • SOAP (SOAPUI) / REST client JSon
  • Architectural styles
  • Kafka etc
  • The use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests
  • Driving the skills development, coaching of team members for performance
  • Recruitment, staff training, performance management

Desired Skills:

  • FluentD
  • Kafka
  • Zookeeper
  • Java
  • Kibana
  • SOA
  • Hibernate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position