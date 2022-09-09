Mobile App Developer

Mobile App Developer – Fully Remote position

You can change the world, literally, by joining this US Based Company

You can be part of an international team that designs, builds and implements technology solutions with fantastic perks like opportunity to travel, Stability, full medical and 18 days paid leave.



Duties

Architect, build and maintain excellent React Native applications with clean code.

applications with clean code. Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Implement clean, modern, smooth animations and transitions that provide an excellent user experience.

Integrate API’s, Write unit and integration tests.

Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native applications.

Working independently as well as within a team, taking a project from concept to completion.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.

Building user interfaces based on Android& IOS UI standards

Requirements

Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology Management, or relevant disciplines.

Must have excellent knowledge of IOS and Android.

1+ years of professional experience working with React Native.

1 + Java experience and 3+ years of JavaScript.

2 + Objective-C or Swift.

4+ years of professional software development experience.

Nice to have Video and Data Streaming to mobile app.

Ability to create and maintain continuous integration and delivery of mobile applications.

A positive mindset and can-do attitude with forensic attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal English Communication

You work well within a remote and in office team environment.

A track record of successful mobile applications for which you were responsible for or part of a team responsible to deliver.

Desired Skills:

Mobile Developer

Java experience

React Native

